Break Out the Spanners and Get to Work On That Carburettor

Haynes just released their Lambretta Repair Manual covering the series I, II, and III models from 1958 – 2000 including Servata and obviously SIL. The book comes in a nice hardcover with some color and plenty of black and white photos chronicling a complete tear down and rebuild. Who will be the first to put it to the test to see how accurate it is? Makes me wonder if the sales of Sticky’s manual had anything to do with the decision to finally release a Lambretta manual?