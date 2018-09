Remember back when our friend Matthew’s 2002 Bajaj Chetak was somehow titled as a “Yacht Club” by the Illinois DMV? Well guess what, itshappeningronpaul.gif because Vespa just commandeered (commodoredeered?) that very same name for a limited edition Primavera and GTS. Glad to see Vespa has backed off their elitist suburban leisure marketing and got back to making efficient, affordable scooters for the proletariat.

Decades of Content! Decades of Content! Select Month

Notice: Undefined index: 00 in /u/sites/2strokebuzz/webroot/wp-includes/class-wp-locale.php on line 312

August 2018 April 2018 June 2017 August 2016 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 November 2014 March 2014 December 2013 November 2013 September 2013 July 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 May 2011 April 2011 March 2011 February 2011 January 2011 December 2010 November 2010 October 2010 September 2010 August 2010 July 2010 June 2010 May 2010 April 2010 March 2010 February 2010 January 2010 December 2009 November 2009 October 2009 September 2009 August 2009 July 2009 June 2009 May 2009 April 2009 March 2009 February 2009 January 2009 December 2008 November 2008 October 2008 September 2008 August 2008 July 2008 June 2008 May 2008 April 2008 March 2008 February 2008 January 2008 December 2007 November 2007 October 2007 September 2007 August 2007 July 2007 June 2007 May 2007 April 2007 March 2007 February 2007 January 2007 December 2006 November 2006 October 2006 September 2006 August 2006 July 2006 June 2006 May 2006 April 2006 March 2006 February 2006 December 2004 November 2004 October 2004 September 2004 August 2004 July 2004 June 2004 May 2004 April 2004 February 2004 January 2004 December 2003 November 2003 October 2003 September 2003 August 2003 July 2003 June 2003 May 2003 April 2003 March 2003 February 2003 January 2003 December 2002 November 2002 October 2002 September 2002 August 2002 July 2002 June 2002 May 2002 April 2002 March 2002 January 2002 December 2001 November 2001 October 2001 January 1969 0

CATEGORIES CATEGORIES Select Category 2sb News 2sb Archives 2sb Mersh 2sb Photo Archives 2sb Site info 2sb’s So-Called Life Scootmoto Ask Dr. Buzz Featured Stories Lifestyle Activism/Charity Books & Magazines Clubs VCOA Design Drinking and Eating Fun Corner History Legal & Safe Mods Mopeds Motorcycles Oddities/Customs On The Web Racing Rallies and Rides Chicago Cold Weather Touring Scooter Kids! Sports Merciless Tigers One-Nil-Buzz Stuff to Buy Technical info Manufacturers Andretti/PSF/Yamati Project: Andretti Aprilia Bajaj Benelli BMW Cushman/pre-war Derbi Diamo (and Italjet) Garelli Genuine (LML/PGO) Gilera Honda Kinetic (and Italjet) Kymco Lambretta Malaguti Peugeot Piaggio Schwinn Suzuki Sym TGB/Pierspeed/Sachs TNG/CMSI Vectrix Vespa Yamaha Multimedia Audio Music What Rocks Us Photo Video Vespa Vid. Veds. Scooter News Concepts/Innovation Green Scooters 100mpg? International Africa Asia Canada England/UK Europe Germany India NZ/Australia Sightings Advertising Celebrities Giveaways The Arts TV/Movies The Biz DealerExpo Dealers EICMA