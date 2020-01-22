VVV: Runnin’ Round

OK, it’s actually Vednesday now, so it’s Vespa video time! This one comes from 2sb editor Matty, and you’ll find it features the rare confluence of a great song, great video, and front-to-back vintage Vespa content…





Great song, right? A lot to like there. Here’s Lesibu Grand’s Tyler-Simone Molton on the white Vespa Allstate from the video: (photo by Luke Usry, presumably from the shoot, because if you have a keen eye for video production effects, you might have noticed the background was added “in post.”)